Ankita Lokhande thanks beau Vicky Jain in heartfelt note: ‘Because of me you have to face criticism you don’t deserve’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has penned a note of gratitude for her ‘soulmate’, beau Vicky Jain. Calling him her support system, Ankita wrote, “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate.”

She also said sorry that he had to face criticism because of her. “Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations.”

“And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazingI love you @jainvick #viank.” Vicky had to limit the comments on his Instagram profile in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Ankita and Sushant dated for six years, ending their relationship in 2016. However, in the aftermath of his death in June, many on Twitter again targeted Vicky, who has been with Ankita for some time now.

Ankita, while supporting Sushant’s family, has been steadfast about her relationship with Vicky. She often shares posts for him on social media. A few weeks ago, she had written a post about people closest to her, tagging her family members and Vicky. Sharing the video with her fans, she had written, “7 Wonders of our life Can u replace these 7wonders of your life ?? No I don’t think so ... Wonders of my life.”