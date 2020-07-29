Anshuman Jha travels 30 hours to get engaged in the US

Sections
Anshuman Jha’s trip was like a ‘tapasya’, as he was in a PPE kit for 30 hours straight during the travel, didn’t use any public loos nor did he eat anything other than dry fruits; calls the trip an adventure.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:05 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Anushman took a Vande Bharat flight to the USA to be with his girlfriend Sierra and got engaged.

Life has not been easy for actor Anshuman Jha since he lost his mother in January this year.Although, he took to reading the Vedas and cooking extensively during the lockdown, the actor found it hard to stay alone at home so much so that on June 30, he took a Vande Bharat flight to the USA to be with this girlfriend Sierra and got engaged.

 

A source says, “Jha has been quiet about his personal life, and has been posting cryptic images with his partner for the past year. And the most recent read ‘Gone Boy’ with an image of their hands with the rings. He met Sierra in Dharamshala last year when he went there to get Tibetan medication for his mother ailing from cancer. She is a Triathlon athlete and a food major at Duke University. She was in India from December to March to see his mother, and when he lost his mother, she was by his side.”

The Mastram actor was in his PPE kit for 30 hours straight, says he didn’t use any public loos nor did he “eat anything other than dry fruits from home for the duration of the journey”. Once he reached, he was in a self quarantine for two weeks in North Carolina. Later, Sierra and Jha ventured out for a trek to the mountains.



 

Talking about being engaged, he says, “I am just grateful I could get here and be with her. The trip was an adventure, the JFK airport felt like a location of a sci-fi film — it was completely empty. The trip felt a little like a ‘tapasya’. If she ever asks me how much I love her, I will show her my photo in the PPE suit.”

