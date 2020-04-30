Antakashari was a huge learning experience: Renuka Shahane

Popular reality music show Antakashari, will have a virtual re-run of sorts with the four ladies, Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, who co-hosted the show along with Annu Kapoor at a virtual reunion during an online festival. “It’s an interactive session between the four of us. Of course we are going to play it among us. It’s going to a memorable event as we would be reminiscing about our days as hosts. Music binds us and we have constantly stayed in touch with each other. We often exchange notes and have remained special in each other’s lives. So I am eagerly looking forward to it,” says Shahane.

The show which first aired in 1993, ran for 15 seasons spanning over a decade. The actor tells us how she went from becoming a participant to a host. “I participated in the 100th episode, which I remember was shot at Essel World. I had a lot of fun because anatakshari has been a part of all our friends and families as we play it during picnic or during social gatherings. When I was offered to co-host the show, I was really excited. It was a huge learning experience for me because the show was completely unscripted and we had to keep the audience engaged. I learnt a lot from Annuji as he was a pro, who has immense knowledge about the industry,” she says.

While the ongoing lockdown, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has brought our normal lives to a halt and has changed our daily schedule, Shahane says that it hasn’t brought many changes in her life. “I am not someone who likes to go out anyway, There have been times when I haven’t gone out for three months as I love staying at home. I often try to find excuses to not attend social gatherings. The only thing that has changed is that I would go out every two- three days to buy groceries which now I do once in every two weeks,” she signs off.