Anusha Dandekar hints Karan Kundra lied and cheated on her: ‘I waited for an apology, which never came’

Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar has shared a long note, seemingly about her breakup with actor Karan Kundra. After denying rumours of a breakup a few times, Anusha has finally said that Karan cheated on her.

Anusha took to Instagram to share a note with the end of 2020. She posted a quote by author RM Drake about how love doesn’t have to be a constant battle. Sharing her own thoughts she wrote that she lost herself and her self respect in the relationship. “So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” she wrote.

“You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve... Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me,” she added.

Anusha’s sister Shibani showed her support and wrote in the comments, “Heart with you always.” Kubbra Sait wrote, “Big kiss Nush! You brave hearted kitten.” Athiya Shetty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor left heart emojis and Ananya Birla wrote, “You inspire me I’ve seen everything you’ve been through and you’ve just come out so strong on the other side and that’s what counts. You’ll always be the best love guru love you and thank you for being you.”

Also see: Ananya Panday shows off lean beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacation, Suhana Khan loves it

Anusha and Karan co-hosted the TV show MTV Love School where they talked to couples dealing with differences in their relationships. In May, Karan had denied rumours of breakup saying, “Anusha gets very affected... I am being followed by people and if someone says something to my girlfriend, then I need to take a stand because I don’t want people to think that ‘It’s okay to not take a stand’... Whenever it goes out of hand where I need to set an example also, is when I come in.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter