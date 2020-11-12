Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anyone bursting crackers this year is doing a great disservice to society: Swara Bhasker

The actor talks about the curbs on use of fire crackers, adds as citizens we can find other ways of celebrating. We can light more diyas this year!

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:23 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Swara Bhasker welcomes the decision of ban on firecrackers in the city and many states in India.

Swara Bhasker is currently in Delhi and welcomes the decision of ban on firecrackers in the city and many states in India. ““In Delhi, the quality of air is poor and pollution is bad. Moreover, Covid 19 is still very much a reality so, frankly it’s good that the State govt. has banned fire crackers- it is a necessary step! Other states especially in North India should do the same. As citizens, we can find other ways of celebrating, like we can light more diyas this year!” she says.

Some states have followed in the footsteps like Delhi, and have banned firecrackers this Diwali, including, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Rajasthan. Karnataka has allowed green crackers while Punjab and Haryana have allowed bursting crackers between 8 to 10pm.

 

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government advised the public to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali because pollution woes and Covid-19. They banned bursting of firecrackers in public and private places in Mumbai except on the day of Diwali. Talking about the same, Bhasker says, “I think given the context of the pandemic in Maharashtra, we must all refrain from burning fire crackers. Frankly, anyone bursting crackers this year is doing something very irresponsible and is doing a great disservice to society.”

The actor admits that there is no love lost for crackers and her Diwali celebrations will be low-key. “I don’t like loud crackers. Symbolically, as it’s Diwali, I would light some phuljhadis and anaars but obviously this year it’s only going to be diyas, rangoli and cards. I’m really happy to be in Delhi with my family this year and will be celebrating with them,” she signs off.

