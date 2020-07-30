Aparna, from Indian Matchmaking, says she found Sima Taparia’s comments about her ‘concerning’

Aparna Shewakramani, a participant on the recent Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking, has expressed her disappointment at some of the techniques employed by Sima Taparia, whom she’d hired to find her a suitable life partner. In a video shared by Netflix India on Wednesday, Aparna said that she found some of Sima’s comments about the female participants ‘concerning’.

“Watching her in the process, I definitely think that she takes her background and her understanding of the world into the process, and that makes sense,” she said. Aparna gave the example of fellow participant Pradhyuman, who was presented with chocolates by Sima and treated very kindly, Aparna said, despite him having rejected over 150 proposals. She, on the other hand, was described by Sima as ‘negative’ and ‘stubborn’. “I think that’s very strange and very concerning and it actually gave me a little pause about the process, and how it was going to look for me,” Aparna said.

Citing the example of how another participant, Nadia, was stood up by someone Sima had set her up with, Aparna said that she was moved by how Nadia was treated. “But it was interesting what Sima aunty said about him,” Aparna said. “She said, ‘oh, he’s just unsure’. So people can not show up to meet other people and they can be ‘unsure’ but the minute I’m sure about something I’m ‘stubborn?’”

Aparna said that she would never ask anybody to change themselves for her, and she wouldn’t expect them to ask her to change for them either.

None of the participants on the show, which has divided audiences ever since its July 16 premiere, managed to find suitable partners, something which Sima told Hindustan Times she was ‘disappointed’ about.

