Arav Chowdhurry, who played Bhishma in 2014 TV show, claims he never watched Mukesh Khanna’s version

Actor Arav Chowdhurry has claimed he never watched BR Chopra’s Mahabharat to prepare for his role as Bhishma Pitamah in the 2014 TV adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic tale. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma in the popular serial that ruled 80s and 90s small screen.

Arav told Times of India in an interview, “I did not see BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ for any reference. I feel that if I am signed for a part, it is my responsibility to build that character from scratch. I, as an artiste, am competent enough to create a character on my own. I do not have to follow anyone just because the same character was played earlier.”

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Saiyami Kher’s act in Choked, she says ‘This feels like a Khel Ratna and Oscar put together’

Adding that he was never worried about comparisons, Arav told the daily, “I was never really worried about any comparison. I had to portray Bhishma in such a way that it would appeal to a child, youth and the older generation as well. I had the Herculean task of creating a character, who is an integral part of Indian mythology --- the biggest and the best warrior of his times. He was so strong that even his Guru Parshuram, who had wiped out all the Kshatriyas on earth 21 times, could not defeat him. Yet, Bhishma was always humble and noble. So, I had to keep in mind that though he has the body of the biggest warrior, he is humble. I was too busy literally getting into the skin and bones of Bhishma to be bothered by any kind of competition. And, the result is that right from a child to an 80-year-old Indian, not to mention Italians, Russians, Chinese, Indonesians, French and people from so many other nationalities... they have all given me love and appreciation.”

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, which began on March 25, brought all film and TV production and shoots to a standstill, leading to a lack of episodes bank for daily TV shows. After people demanded reruns of 90s popular serials, including Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan began rerun of the mythological serials. Other channels soon followed suit and most have been airing reruns of newer versions of the two mythological tales.

Follow @htshowbiz for more