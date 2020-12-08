Sections
Archana Puran Singh reveals she had to hide her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for four years, here’s why

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke about the time when her husband Parmeet Sethi and she hid their marriage for four years as his parents didn’t approve of an actor as their daughter-in-law.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have two sons together.

Actor Archana Puran Singh has revealed that after her wedding to Parmeet Sethi, they kept their marriage a secret for four years.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana revealed how his parents did not approve of her as she was an actor. Archana was talking to Kapil Sharma and the celebrity guests on the show, Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Parmeet was adamant he wanted to marry her.

 

Explaining further, she said that when his parents refused, Parmeet decided to get married to her. They then consulted a priest, who asked Parmeet if Archana was a ‘balik’, to which Parmeet replied that she was more ‘balik’ than him. During this conversation, Archana was sitting in the car.



The priest, thereafter, asked them to come the next day. Archana, recalling the day, said she was shooting for Saif Ali Khan’s debut film and hid it from everyone that she was getting married. Even as she was getting married, she got a call from her hair dresser. She went on to say how they successfully hid their marriage for four years. She was happy there was no social media then and so they could get away.

The couple married in 1992, much before Parmeet hit the limelight with his performance in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in 1995. The couple has two sons - Aaryamann and Ayushmann.

Archana joined The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 after former cricketer and popular judge Navjot Singh Sidhu had to quit the show.

