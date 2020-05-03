Archana Puran Singh’s husband Parmeet Sethi gangs up with her mom to pull her leg, calls her ‘defective’

Archana Puran Singh often shares glimpses of her daily activities on social media, and her husband Parmeet Sethi ganged up with her mother to mock her obsession with making videos and posting them online.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Archana took fans inside her Madh Island bungalow. When she turned the camera to her mother, she was called ‘video wala’, and Parmeet also joined in to pull her leg. He jokingly offered her the job of making videos at weddings, to which her mother agreed.

“Mom is appreciating that you have high standards, if you are giving me a job,” Archana said, to which Parmeet quipped, “Sirf ek jagah pe low standard ho gaya aunty, mera. Lekin abhi kya karein? 30 saal ho gaya (I had to settle for low standards only in one place, aunty. But what to do now? It has been 30 years).”

“Are you hinting at me?” Archana asked, to which Parmeet said, “Abhi kya hai ki defective maal bhi accept karna hi padega! Koi refund nahi aayega (Now I have to accept a defective piece, there is no refund).”

When Archana’s mother sided with Parmeet because she did not want to be called partial, Archana complained, “The saasuma (mother-in-law) is openly and blatantly taking sides with the jamaai (son-in-law).”

Archana was last seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as a recurring guest. Its production has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was speculation that Kapil would shoot new episodes from his home, but Kiku Sharda confirmed that there was no truth to the rumours as shoots could not take place without a crew and studio audience.

