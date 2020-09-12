Archana Puran Singh says pay cut is the need of the hour: ‘We need to be realistic in such tough times’

Justifying pay cuts as need of the hour, actor comedian Archana Puran Singh has revealed that she also reduced her fees a decade ago during the global recession. Archana is currently seen on popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Elaborating on why she took a pay cut, Archana said, “Whenever you sign a contract anywhere, the agreement is only after a bargain. It is not just a matter of lockdown, artists’ fees have been deducted earlier as well. We need to adjust our remuneration according to the times. You must remember the 2011 recession - that was a time when producers talked to us and my fees was reduced. We need to be realistic in such tough times.”

Archana was speaking with Navbharat Times. “You need to understand that everyone is working under losses, then how can you charge high fees? The circle starts with the advertisement of the product - when advertisements get halved., the channels also pay half to the producers. It is then obvious that producers will ask us to take pay cuts,” she further told the Hindi daily.

About taking pay cuts, Saumya Tandon of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame recently said, “It’s not just me, it has happened with everybody. It’s not in just our industry, it is happening everywhere. It is for the work that is to be done for the future, it is not for the work which we have already done for which the payments are pending.”

Advocating the pay cuts, producer JD Majethia had told Hindustan Times, “Of course pay cuts will happen and it has already started in the TV industry. Our industry is largely dependent on advertisement revenue. Everything is hierarchical in TV – advertisers to broadcaster, broadcasters to producers, producers to artistes and technicians.”

Also read: ‘Parveen Babi survived on a diet of milk, eggs towards the end of her life’: Karishma Upadhyay

The television industry suffered a major setback due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all shoots halted from mid-March. The shoots were only allowed to resume late June, after the Maharashtra government came out with a list of guidelines to be followed by the cast and crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more