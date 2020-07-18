Are face masks becoming a ‘fashion accessory’ more than a necessity? Actors Jay Bhanushali, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ridhi Dogra share their take

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Ridhi Dogra feel that masks should remain just what they are : basic necessities in today’s time.

Face masks are a bare necessity in today’s time. From stepping out for quick grocery shopping, to even returning back to work, one needs to sport it every single time to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19. However, with an increased demand, designers and brands are cashing in on the opportunity, and as a result, expensive, over-the-top priced masks have flooded the market.

While we might feel that celebs would be the ones to flock to them first, most we talk to disagree and say it isn’t a fashion accessory to begin with.

Actor Jay Bhanushali says that this pandemic is a matter of life and death. “If we start making this a luxury product, it’s definitely going to harm others. There are masks worth Rs 100-150, and when brands and makers feel there’s a market where they can increase prices and people would still buy, that would be a disadvantage. Nobody wants to buy masks just to look good,” he asserts.

In fact, people feel that the recent lockdown taught us that we can live very well without too many fancy things and luxuries. Ridhi Dogra points how it should remain a basic necessity.

“We don’t even need those surgical masks used in hospitals; we can make cloth ones at home. There’s no end to humans wanting to acquire and possess. It’s got little to do with safety, and more with vanity. Right now, the only thing selling is masks, so manufacturers and designers see an opportunity in that,” she opines.

Talking about expensive masks, a man in Pune recently got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

Actor Iqbal Khan cites that example and tells us, “There are people who like wearing a watch worth lakhs, what do you say to them? I personally find all this silly. When it comes to masks, it’s ridiculous. If you want to splurge,there are other options. This is supposed to be taken very seriously.”

Bhanushali adds that people who can afford such expensive masks should rather donate that money to people in need.

“People buying luxury masks, they don’t even need to go far... just step out of your house and see your watchman — he might not be wearing even a proper masks and instead just a gamchha — why don’t you help them?,” asks asks the 35-year-old.

However, actor Aishwarya Sakhuja says we should let the debate be. “People who have money, they’ll spend however they want to. Who are we to do moral policing? It’s like compassion fatigue. Everything is being made into so many debates, which is unnecessary,” she says.

