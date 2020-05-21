Arjun Bijlani celebrates 7th wedding anniversary at home in style with wife, son: ‘I here by give you all awards for all these years’

TV actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a lot of colour and warmth at home. The actor shared a number of pictures on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, he wrote: “A Happy anniversary should always have a happy life .. Neha swami ab toh saath mein pandemic bhi dekh liya . I here by give u all awards for all these years. thank you everyone for all your wishes and a special thank u to all my friends who sent me so many cakes . Return gift : THE SAME CAKE.” In the picture, the couple are seen in black and white easy western casuals, sitting in their living cum dining space. They sit by a large table, which has been decked up with candles and indoor potted plants. There is a home-made cake; the mirror behind them is decorated with lights and pinups of their family pictures. In some pictures, the couple poses together, while in some others, their son joins them. On display are several cakes.

On Wednesday, the actor had shared a video of their moments as a family as a celebration of their times together. He had written: “7 years . @nehaswami ...” Many of his industry colleagues such as Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Karan Tacker among others had wished the couple on the occasion.

On the workfront, Arjun had seen the release of his web series, State Of Siege: 26/11 in March. Speaking about its success to IANS, he had said, “It’s ironic how this has worked out so beautifully because first, we faced hurdles on the release date and when we actually released, coronavirus in India had only just broken out.”

Also read: Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

“It’s been a surreal experience from then to now and I’d like to congratulate the entire team - the cast, crew and Abhimanyu Singh, Roopali Kadyan and our director Matthew who have put a great piece together. This story had to be told and we’re glad audiences are streaming in and positively receiving it, without them it wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

Arjun along with Arjan Bajwa and Vivek Dahiya, play NSG Commandos in State of Siege: 26/11. It is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 and tells the untold stories and the different events that took place during the attacks of 26/11.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more