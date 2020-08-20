Sections
Arjun Bijlani injured during Goa vacation, 'advised to be on rest for six weeks'

Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that he has hurt his leg while on a vacation to Goa and has been advised rest for six weeks.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Arjun Bijlani injured during Goa vacation.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani injured himself while on vacation in Goa and has had to extend his return to Mumbai by a few days. He also shared a picture on Instagram Stories to show the condition of his leg which suffered a ligament tear.

Arjun told Times of India, “My vacation is almost over and I tore a ligament. I just got treatment from an orthopedic doctor and I have been advised to be on rest for six weeks. My leg is in a very bad condition right now. It happened yesterday (August 18). I slipped and my leg got stuck between two rocks. It’s very slippery on the beaches during the rainy season. There’s a lot of moss. I will be back in a day or two.”

Arjun, along with family, has been holidaying in Goa for some time now. He has also been sharing pictures and videos from his memorable trip.His wife Neha Swami, son Ayaan Bijlani and former actress Deepti Bhatnagar’s family are also accompanying him. Neha is Deepti’s niece.

In one of his posts, he says, “A retreat from someone or something isn’t unusual. Just as how you edge closer to see better, at times you may need to take a step back to get a clearer view.”



 

Arjun has featured in popular shows including Left Right Left, Kavach, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was last recently in State of Siege: 26/11.

Also read: Telugu film V heads the OTT way, to premiere on September 5 on Amazon Prime

In May, Mumbai’s apartment complex where Arjun lives was sealed after a domestic help tested positive. Arjun had self-quarantined along with his family.

