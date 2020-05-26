Sections
Home / TV / Arjun Bijlani’s building sealed off as a resident tests positive

Arjun Bijlani’s building sealed off as a resident tests positive

Arjun Bijlani is worried about son after a society member tests positive; admits that the next 14 days are going to be crucial

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:26 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Arjun admits that the situation has been scary since the outbreak, but now that it’s in his building, he is very tense

After producer Boney Kapoor’s house help tested positive, now, Arjun Bijlani’s neighbour too has tested positive and so the Andheri complex has been sealed. Bijlani lives in another wing of the building complex, which is also the residence of actors Tabu and Karishma Tanna.

 

“Somebody’s help on the first floor of my wing is infected, and while I am on the sixth floor, the authorities will seal the building. Another Covid-19 case was earlier reported in the adjacent wing of our complex so we need to be extra careful,” says Bijlani, who lives with his wife and son. He has already stocked up on the essentials but he admits that the next 14 days are going to be crucial.

The actor admits that the situation has been scary for everyone since the outbreak, but now that it’s in his building, he is very tense. “I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But, I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn’t affect my family. Quarantining with pets can be a little difficult and I have a dog too, who obviously needs to go for a walk daily, so it’s going to be a big task now,” he says.



 

The one thing Bijlani is thankful for is that his mother is staying with his younger brother. “I couldn’t get my mother in time before the lockdown and I used to feel terrible about it as she is managing the house with my younger brother. But now, I feel at least she is safe or else, if she was here, she would have been at risk too,” he says.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by cyclone Amphan, villages in Sunderbans face drinking water crisis
May 26, 2020 20:09 IST
JioSaavn launches lifestyle deals for pro subscribers
May 26, 2020 20:09 IST
3-time WWE world champion to have retirement ceremony next week
May 26, 2020 20:13 IST
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel witnessed dip in download speeds in April: TRAI
May 26, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.