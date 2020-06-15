Arjun Bijlani says he felt something was amiss, shares his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Hope all is well with you’

Days before the disturbing news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, television actor Arjun Bijlani said he sensed that something was amiss and sent him a message to check up on him. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Arjun mourned the untimely demise of Sushant and fondly remembered him.

Arjun shared his last message to Sushant -- ‘Hope all is well with u’ -- on Instagram and wrote, “My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u.”

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The police said that no suicide note was found.

The actor started out on the small screen and established himself with the popular show Pavitra Rishta before setting his sights on Bollywood. Many from the television industry paid heartfelt tributes to him with social media posts.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who gave him his first break on television, had lauded Sushant for his performance in Pavitra Rishta just a week ago. Sharing a screenshot of his comment thanking her, she wrote, “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!”

Television actor Rashami Desai mourned the loss of her ‘dear friend’, while Krystle D’Souza wished she could have protected him the way he protected her since 2008. Others such as Hina Khan, Rohit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia also condoled the demise.

