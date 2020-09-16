Arjun Bijlani shares hilarious Naagin themed memes featuring Mouni Roy: ‘I have the vaccine but it also has poison’

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has shared some hilarious memes featuring actor Mouni Roy and making fun of her role in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Arjun and Mouni worked together on the popular show and he has used pictures from their onscreen time together.

Arjun began the posts with a picture of himself asking “vaccine kab aega (when will the vaccine come).” One of the memes features Arjun telling Mouni, “Mujhe pata hai vaccine tere paas hai (I know you have the vaccine)” and the other one shows her responding with, “Nahi doongi hatho yahaan se (I won’t give it to you, leave me alone).”

In another meme, Arjun made fun of Mouni’s role in the show as a shape-shifting snake. “Mere paas vaccine hai lekin usme zeher hai, chahiye kya (I have the vaccine but it also has poison, do you want it)?,” he wrote on a picture of himself with Mouni sitting together at an event. He responds to her syaing, “Hatt pagli (no way).”

Arjun and Mouni worked together on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin in 2015. “When I look back at both the seasons, it [the memories] seems vague. We had put in so many hours of work and towards the end, I even did 22 scenes in one day. Because I learn dialogues very well, they [the creative team] pile on more [work] on me (laughs). It was a demanding show but I also believe that there is no shortcut to hard work. And because costume changes, getting ready for the snake woman look, fighting, doing emotional or angry scenes require a good mount of physical energy, it exhausts you,” Mouni had said about her role in the show.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut recently with Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. Next up, she also has Brahmastra where she will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Also read: Rashami Desai slams ‘fake news’ questioning her equation with Disha Salian, says they spoke a day before her death

Talking about her, Arjun had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I remember telling Mouni about my feeling that she is going to do films and she will do really well. But Mouni just laughed it off saying, ‘I don’t know... I don’t think so’. This conversation happened two years back and now my prediction has come true. I am really happy for her.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more