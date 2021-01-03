Sections
As an actor, I lost out on many opportunities, says Hina Khan

As an actor, I lost out on many opportunities, says Hina Khan

The actor, who had six projects release in 2020, including a film, a web show, two shorts and two TV shows, considers herself lucky but is also sad that she didn’t shoot last year.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:08 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Hina Khan had two releases – a film Hacked (2020) and web show Damaged 2 (2020) last year.

I am sad that I didn’t shoot all of last year. As an actor, I lost a year,” says Hina Khan, who had two releases – a film Hacked (2020) and web show Damaged 2 (2020), which were shot in pre-Covid times.

“I believe that I lost out on many opportunities, with regards to meeting good people, social gatherings and network. Not meeting people, like we did earlier, makes a lot of difference. You don’t know who picks you up for which project based on your connect with them. I lost out on a lot of learning experience as I didn’t work on new projects. I don’t have any project lined up in 2021 as yet. Yet, I consider myself one of the lucky ones as I had multiple projects release this year,” she shares, adding while she also starred in a popular supernatural TV show and participated in a hit reality show, it was “stressful”.

 

“Every few days, we hear about actors and technicians testing positive, even ones shooting out of Mumbai. So, working on a set every day and meeting so many people is risky as well. I have been stepping out and working but the virus is always on my mind. I performed at an awards event recently and I was so nervous and petrified, with dancers picking me and dancing in a group. I stayed away from my parents for a couple of days as there is a lot of fear,” she divulges.

The actor is happy about the vaccine “out there” but knows it might be sometime before “we get it”. She says, “We will have to see how effective it is, what are the side effects, how long does it give us immunity and how will the authorities reach out to the population of our country. It won’t be easy. India has to work hard to be able reach everyone, because a vaccine isn’t the need of just our country but the whole world.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

