Ashiesh Roy’s death leaves celebs shocked, Iqbal Khan says ‘you can’t call anyone your own in this industry’

The death of actor Ashiesh Roy has left celebs from TV and film industry shocked. The 55-year-old actor died late on Monday night due to kidney failure. He had been suffering from kidney ailment from a few years now and had been hospitalised on multiple occasions.

In May, Roy, who was undergoing dialysis, had asked for financial help on social media when he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital here. The actor had spent all his savings on his treatment and could find no new work due to the lockdown.

Actor Sooraj Thapar, who worked with the actor on the serial Rishta Sajhedari Ka, Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing. “His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too,” Thapar told PTI. According to Roy’s caretaker, the actor’s condition had significantly improved over the last few months, Thapar said. Post his hospitalisation, the actor said, Roy had started getting work and had even dubbed for a film last week. The late actor’s sister is now en route from Kolkata to Mumbai and would reach the city in the evening, post which a decision on the last rites will be taken.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and directors Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta also remembered Ashiesh as ‘Bond’.

Actor Iqbal Khan rued how the actor struggled in his last days. “In this industry you can’t call anyone your own. It’s very regrettable. Every time a tragedy like this happens I realize that you are recognized for your work. What or who you are as a human being is strictly between you and your God. When you work is going well, people recognize and acknowledge you. Once that phase passes all your good work is forgotten. I didn’t know Ashiesh personally. I had seen a lot of his work. May Allah bless his soul. He has finally found peace,” he told Spotboye.

Ashiesh, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s, had worked in films such as Emraan Hashmi-starrer Raja Natwarlal and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. On the small screen, he also featured in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Jeannie Aur Juju.