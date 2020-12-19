Asim Riaz drops girlfriend Himanshi Khurana at the airport as she jets off to Chandigarh for a shoot. Watch video

Sections
As Himanshi Khurana left for Chandigarh to shoot for a music video, her boyfriend Asim Riaz came to see her off. Watch the video here.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz drove his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana to the airport, as she left for Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video. A video of Asim’s sweet gesture for Himanshi was shared online by a paparazzo.

Fans of AsiManshi, as the couple is lovingly called, gushed over the clip. “My heart is full #asimanshi,” one commented. “So cute couple Asimanshi,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

 

Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and their closeness was one of the biggest talking points of the popular reality show. Though Himanshi was in a long-term relationship with someone else and engaged when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.



Post her eviction from Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi broke up with her fiancé and re-entered the show to let Asim know that she was single. He then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. The two have been in a relationship ever since.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Asim was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. In a press meet, Himanshi said that she took a backseat after the finale as she wanted him to meet his family first, but he came looking for her and took her to meet his parents. “Main tab bhi bohot shy feel kar rahi thi aur main usko bol rahi thi ‘relax’. Unhone bola, ‘Nahi, main pehli baar apne father se kisi ladki ko milwa raha hoon’ (I was feeling very shy even then and I kept telling him to relax. But he said, ‘No, this is the first time I am introducing a girl to my father’),” she told reporters.

Asim and Himanshi have starred together in a number of music videos after Bigg Boss 13, including Kalla Sohna Hai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Afsos Karoge.

