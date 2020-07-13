Asim Riaz gets sweet birthday wish from Himanshi Khurana: ‘I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile’

Actor Himanshi Khurana wished her boyfriend, model Asim Riaz, on his birthday with an adorable post on social media. She took to Twitter to share a post for him on his special day. Sharing a picture of Asim, she wrote, “I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim.”

Wishes poured in from fans in the replies. “The b day wish..We all were waiting for... Hope celebrations were lit. #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz,” one Twitter user wrote. “Our love for you & Asim will always be unconditional. Just want you both happy, aap dono sath mein khush , to hum bhi khush (if you are happy together, then we are happy too) #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz #AsiManshi,” another wrote.

Earlier this month, Himanshi expressed her unhappiness with being referred to as the ‘girlfriend of Asim’ and said that she has her own identity. She also clarified, before any speculation of trouble in paradise, that everything was fine between them.

“Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she added, “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine. just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy.”

Asim and Himanshi met and fell in love during their stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Though Himanshi was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.

Himanshi broke up with her fiancé after being evicted from Bigg Boss 13 and re-entered the show to let Asim know that she was single. He then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her.

Asim and Himanshi have starred together in music videos including Kalla Sohna Hai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

