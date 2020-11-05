Asim Riaz gushes over Himanshi Khurana’s Karwa Chauth look, says ‘you look stunning’

Himanshi Khurana set the grapevine abuzz when she shared pictures of her Karwa Chauth look on Instagram. Even as fans wondered if she was keeping a fast for her boyfriend Asim Riaz, he dropped a sweet comment on her post.

In the pictures, Himanshi was seen wearing a brown salwar suit with heavy gold embellishments and a red dupatta. She had mehendi on her hands and wore red and gold bangles. Asim seemed to love her desi avatar and commented, “You look stunning Himanshi.”

Fans also showered love on Himanshi’s pictures. “Omg much awaited pic, looking so damn gorgeous babe,” one wrote. “Himanshi ma’am bas karo ... Loka ne sona v honda ve ... Inni khoobsurati vekh k kisi nu neend nai aani fir (Himanshi ma’am, stop it. People need to sleep as well, they will not be able to after seeing so much beauty),” another commented. “You look stunning, red dupatta and red lipstick...mehndi looks fantastic #himanshikhurana,” a third wrote.

Asim and Himanshi’s romance was one of the most talked about in Bigg Boss 13, with fans lovingly giving them the nickname AsiManshi. They fell in love during their stint in the popular reality show.

Though Himanshi was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her. Himanshi broke up with her fiancé after being evicted from Bigg Boss 13 and re-entered the show to let Asim know that she was single. He then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. The two have been in a relationship ever since.

In July, Himanshi expressed her displeasure with being identified as ‘girlfriend of Asim Riaz’ and reminded people of her own hard work. She clarified that her outburst was not a sign of trouble in paradise.

“Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she tweeted. In another tweet, she clarified, “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy.”.

Asim and Himanshi have starred together in a number of music videos after Bigg Boss 13, including Kalla Sohna Hai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Afsos Karoge.

