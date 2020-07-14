Asim Riaz opens up about his struggling days: ‘I didn’t even have money to hire a taxi to go for audition’

Sections
Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz opened up about his struggling days and said that he could not even afford a cab to go to auditions.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 06:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Asim Riaz shared his struggle during a live chat with his Instagram followers.

Before model and actor Asim Riaz became a household name with Bigg Boss 13, he was a struggler in Mumbai. During an Instagram live on his birthday, he revealed that he went through economic hardships before entering the popular reality show and was often forced to walk to auditions.

“I have been through a lot of mess in my life, but I used to feel ho jayega kuch na kuch (something or the other will work out). I didn’t even have the money to hire a taxi to go for an audition. I had the option to walk or go back home, and I would walk,” he said, as reported by The Times of India.

Asim did a number of advertisements and also had a minor role in David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero, before his Bigg Boss 13 stint. He became one of the most popular contestants of the season and made news for his heated fights with television actor Sidharth Shukla as well as romantic moments with actor Himanshi Khurana.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans as he battles Covid-19, says their love took away the ‘darkness of my loneliness’



As Asim turned 27 on Monday, his girlfriend Himanshi sent him some birthday love. She shared a picture of him on Twitter and wrote, “I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim.”



Asim has been inundated with offers after Bigg Boss 13. He starred in the music video of Mere Angne Mein 2.0 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He has also announced collaborations with record producer DJ Snake as well as rapper Bohemia.

With Himanshi, Asim has starred in two music videos so far - Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. He will soon feature with her in another music video for an Arijit Singh song, he revealed during his Instagram live on Monday.

