Asim Riaz, Sehnoor add lots of lights to Badan Pe Sitaare in new remix, watch video

Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up and model Asim Riaz has come up with a new song, titled Badan Pe Sitaare. The new video is a fresh take on the popular song from the 60s. After his Bigg Boss stint last year, Asim has featured in several songs and most of them have featured his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana as well. However, the latest music video has Sehnoor with Asim.

The original song was written by Hasrat Jaipuri and sung by legendary singer Mohammad Rafi. Composed by Shankar Jaikishan, the song was picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala for the film Prince. For the retread, Rahul Singh has recreated the music while Stebin Ben and Sehnoor have lent their voices. The video is directed by Aman Prajapat.

The new song shows Asim and Sehnoor dancing together as colourful lights bounce all around them. The two manage to bring forth a sizzling chemistry despite the rather busy frames and blinding lights. Asim said about the song in a statement, “It’s such a thrill to be part of this iconic song, which was made memorable on screen by the iconic Shammi Kappoor. While I can’t match the legend’s moves, this is our own humble way of paying tribute to the legends behind the song. We had a great team - both behind the mike and in front of camera, to recreate this song, and I hope my fans shower it with their love”

Sehnoor, who also features in the video, took to Instagram to share the song, “So happy to announce the release of the much-awaited recreation, retro song 2.0 ‘Badan Pe Sitare’. We have put all our energy and love in this one and this video is very special to us. Presenting the talented duo- beautiful @sehnooor999 and dashing @asimriaz77.official. Hope you guys enjoy watching this music video. Please help us share this video and show us some love :) We’re looking forward to your feedback guys.”

Asim first came to limelight when he appeared on Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. His friendship with Sidharth Shukla soon turned into animosity and the duo were often spotted engaging in verbal as well as physical fights throughout the show. While Asim ended up as the runner-up, Sidharth bagged the winner’s trophy.

