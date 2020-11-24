Asmita Sood: OTT gives a fair chance to actors

The surge in OTT also has resulted in job opportunities for many actors. ForAsmita Sood, too, that has been the case and she feels that somehow the whole obsession with doing a film is dwindling as it is now becoming more about being part of good content and less about doing a film.

“With the growing popularity of OTT, it is a very good time for actors to come forth and do good work in the industry. Here the content is not centred around just the one or two protagonists - but an entire ensemble cast. This gives a fair chance to so many brilliant actors who did not get their due in feature films,” shares Sood.

The actor, who recently starred in web series, Poison 2, says that there has been a newer crop of talented actors who have risen post the advent of OTT platforms.

“The growth of OTT platforms has also ensured increasing reach and popularity for such actors. The emphasis on the story and a good bouquet of characters keep the audience engaged and gives them a wide variety to explore their likes and dislikes. I guess it’s a win-win for everyone,” she explains.

Sood, a popular name in the TV circuit, having been a part of shows such as Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Dil Hi Toh Hai, says that small screen actors do face a hindrance when it comes to doing films as there are biases that exist.

“I wouldn’t say they don’t exist at all. The industry has its own set of logic and mindset when it comes to running the business. But then again trends change, who knew OTT would be such a big favourite now? A few years back nobody ever thought it would be this big. I guess it’s time to break the barriers and biases as the audience we see has become more receptive and intelligent so it definitely means more meat for all kinds of actors,” she concludes.