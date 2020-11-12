Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

Avika Gor, who acted in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, announced her relationship with Milind Chandwani. Milind, who participated in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes, runs an NGO called Camp Diaries.

In a romantic Instagram post, Avika said that her ‘prayers have been answered’ and talked about how lucky she is to have a partner like Milind. She said that he understood her, believed in her, cared for her and helped her grow.

Calling herself Milind’s ‘forever’, Avika clarified that marriage was not on the cards anytime soon. “My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin ‘log kya kahenge’ waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai… isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi (But I am no longer worried about what people will say, so I wanted to share my relationship with the world),” she wrote.

“I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile,” she added.

Avika also joked that Milind’s ‘ganda (terrible)’ sense of humour was rubbing off onto her. “I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me,” she ended her post.

Milind commented on the post, “Kaafi hi Sundar likha hai tumne (you have written beautifully). I’m really excited to be sharing this journey with you, my love! Also, you’re lucky to get some of my sense of humor. Jalo mat, baraabari karo (don’t be jealous, match up to me)!”

In a post shared on his Instagram account, Milind talked about how he met Avika and fell in love with her. “Life is really unpredictable & you find the right people when you least expect them. This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility & cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low,” he wrote.

Also read: Did Rahul Vaidya get engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

“Today, I’m happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she’s reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. Thanks for being patient with me. You’ve grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you’re still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes,” he added.

Milind credited Avika as his support and inspiration. “You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I’m not at my best behavior with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me. I’m proud of you & hence, I’m proud of being with you,” he wrote. He jokingly added, “Now please transfer the payment for this post.” In another postscript, he quipped that her dog, Shiroo loves him more.

Follow @htshowbiz for more