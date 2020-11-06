Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Avika Gor poses for glamorous photoshoot after opening up about life-changing weight loss journey. See here

Avika Gor poses for glamorous photoshoot after opening up about life-changing weight loss journey. See here

Avika Gor has shared pictures from a glamorous new photoshoot, days after she opened up about her dramatic weight loss journey. See the pictures here.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Avika Gor rose to fame as a child artiste in Balika Vadhu years ago.

Actor Avika Gor, who recently spoke about her physical transformation, has shared new posts about the perception of success, along with a few glamorous photos. Avika rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV show Balika Vadhu, and later in Sasural Simar Ka.

“Perception is almost never the reality, and yet, we always think of our perception as nothing but the truth,” Avika wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. The attached two pictures of herself, wearing a shimmery silver dress.

 

 



She continued, “When I looked at various successful people (actors, business people, etc), I often thought that they got lucky or they were blessed or that they were at the right place at the right time.” Avika said that for the longest time, she used to think that she got lucky, too. “But recently when I looked back at my journey, I can see all that I had to do to get to where I am & all that I received in the process. And that made me realize how much effort every successful person puts to consistently perform better. I can now see how many sacrifices it takes to actually achieve any goal - a personal goal, a professional goal, a financial goal, a fitness goal, even a mental health goal,” she wrote.

The actor noted that it’s rare to see the complete picture about another person, and therefore, people should give others the benefit of the doubt, and not ‘let our perceptions take over.’

Also read: Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor’s emotional posts on 13 kg weight loss journey go viral, says she broke down after seeing herself

Recently, Avika shared her life-changing weight loss journey, and wrote in a post that her weight gain was not due to health conditions like thyroid or polycystic ovary syndrome but because of eating ‘anything and everything’ without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the ‘respect’ that it deserves. “I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Nov 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Nov 06, 2020 13:35 IST
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 06, 2020 13:44 IST
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
Nov 06, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

Fan asks Samantha Akkineni to divorce Naga Chaitanya, see her funny reply
Nov 06, 2020 14:18 IST
Kiara Advani lists three things she finds better than ‘great sex’
Nov 06, 2020 14:18 IST
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
Nov 06, 2020 14:16 IST
The usual templates of hero-heroine-villain is gone for good: Mrunal Thakur
Nov 06, 2020 14:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.