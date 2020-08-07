Avinash Mukherjee on resuming work amid the pandemic: Let’s work with precautions, not fear

Apart from those who can afford to stay at home, there are many in the entertainment industry who need to work to run their kitchen, says Avinash Mukherjee. And for these people who’re an integral part of the industry, the actor feels one has to continue working.

“Our lightmen, spot boy, sound artists — they needed to get back to work. Being a part of the industry, I know what many of them went through, in the last few months. This fight against the odds must continue for them who need to earn to take care of their families. We shouldn’t take any step back from here,” says the actor, adding that money needs to be churned out to get the industry slowly back on its feet.

Mukherjee has resumed shooting for the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Asked if the news of some members of the fraternity testing positive for Covid-19 made him think twice before stepping out, the actor says he didn’t let any sort of fear play on his mind.

“We all know that the virus is out there and there’s no vaccine yet. Many people are being infected and getting cured, too. If at all anyone of us gets infected, rather than panicking, we should get quarantined and inform everyone who we came in contact with, so they can take necessary action. Rather than over thinking, we can focus on how to stay fit, build our immunity. Fear le kar nahi, precaution le kar chalna hai (Let’s work with precautions, not fear),” he adds.

The 23-year-old shares that on the set of the show, adequate safety measures are being taken and immunity boosting kadhas, warm water, food and fruits are also being served.

“There are several hands free sanitiser pumps all around. Proper fumigation and checks are being done. Atmosphere on the set has changed though. It looks like we’re on some space mission. Most of them except for actors, wearing PPE Kits, masks, and gloves. You can only smell sanitisers and nothing else,” he says.

Since Mukherjee lives with his parents, he admits he needs to take extra precautions when he returns home. “The first thing I do is wash my hands and feet, and do a rigorous 45-minute workout. The more you sweat it out, the more you’re safe from the virus. Then I take a shower. We’ve to do all these things to keep our family safe and continue working,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ