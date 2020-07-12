Balaji Telefilms creative head Tanusri Dasgupta tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Sections
Tanusri Dasgupta, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms, tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised on Saturday night.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ekta Kapoor and Tanusri Dasgupta.

Tanusri Dasgupta, the creative head of Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms, has tested positive for Covid-19. She was hospitalised on Saturday night and is hopeful about being back home soon.

In an interview with India Forums, Tanusri said that her mother is also Covid-19 positive and has been under home quarantine. “I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery,” she said.

Tanusri said that it was ‘scary’ initially but she is confident that she will be back on her feet soon. “I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon,” she said.

Television actor Parth Samthaan also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has been halted, and cast and crew members who came in contact with him are getting tested. His co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were tested on Sunday.



Also read: Parth Samthaan tests positive for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot stopped

“Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” Parth wrote in an Instagram post.

After Parth’s diagnosis, Balaji Telefilms said in a statement, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

