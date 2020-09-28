Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur forced to sell vegetables in Azamgarh to make ends meet, says ‘I have no regrets’

One of the directors of Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur, is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh and has said that he has no regrets doing that to make ends meet. Based in Mumbai for past 18 years, Ram had reportedly gone to his native village for recce of a film when the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced nationwide.

A Hindustan Live report said the Balika Vadhu director started selling vegetables - which was his father’s occupation - when he could not find any work. Before the lockdown, Ram was supposed to work on a film but the stalling of shoots caused several issues with the project. When he contacted the producer, Ram was told that the film may take at least a year to start and the director then decided to start selling vegetables with his son who studies in Class 11.

“I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take to my father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets. I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can,” he told IANS.

Ram has also worked on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Sujata as the show director. He has also worked as assistant director with directors of films featuring Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty, Yashpal Sharma,, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji.

