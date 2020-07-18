Sections
Home / TV / Bandish Bandits teaser: Amazon brings a jugalbandi of music and love. Trailer out on Monday

Bandish Bandits teaser: Amazon brings a jugalbandi of music and love. Trailer out on Monday

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser for their upcoming musical series Bandish Bandits. It stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry play two music lovers in Bandish Bandits.

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first teaser for their upcoming musical love story, Bandish Bandits. The series will follow the love story of two young performers, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, from very different musical backgrounds.

The colourful and musical teaser shows the leads falling in love due to their love for music and then falling apart. “Watch them fall in love while falling for them,” the official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video wrote with the video. The trailer will be out on Monday, July 20.

 

Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot has directed the show, which is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, best known for web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. The 10-part series also boasts the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. It will be out August 4.



Bandish Bandits also features an original soundtrack, composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show. Tiwari said Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar. 

“While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real,” the director said in a statement. Bindra said though the elements of the show are rooted in Indian values, Bandish Bandits is a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience. “We can’t wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music,” he added.

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

“’Bandish Bandits’ is a musical romance about a young couple caught in a fusion of contrasting worlds, traditions and musical gharanas. It’s the first of its genre for Prime Video and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Prime members in India and around the world,” added Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘It’s like riding a bike, you still remember it’: Graeme Swann on spinners
Jul 18, 2020 15:59 IST
Adorable kids hide behind mum jumbos in a moving herd of elephants. Watch
Jul 18, 2020 15:57 IST
Floods kill 14 in China as water peaks at Three Gorges Dam
Jul 18, 2020 15:56 IST
Films that influenced their taste in cinema…
Jul 18, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.