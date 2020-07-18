Bandish Bandits teaser: Amazon brings a jugalbandi of music and love. Trailer out on Monday

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first teaser for their upcoming musical love story, Bandish Bandits. The series will follow the love story of two young performers, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, from very different musical backgrounds.

The colourful and musical teaser shows the leads falling in love due to their love for music and then falling apart. “Watch them fall in love while falling for them,” the official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video wrote with the video. The trailer will be out on Monday, July 20.

Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot has directed the show, which is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, best known for web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. The 10-part series also boasts the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. It will be out August 4.

Bandish Bandits also features an original soundtrack, composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show. Tiwari said Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar.

“While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real,” the director said in a statement. Bindra said though the elements of the show are rooted in Indian values, Bandish Bandits is a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience. “We can’t wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music,” he added.

“’Bandish Bandits’ is a musical romance about a young couple caught in a fusion of contrasting worlds, traditions and musical gharanas. It’s the first of its genre for Prime Video and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Prime members in India and around the world,” added Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

(With PTI inputs)

