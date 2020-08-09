Barkha Sengupta: There’s a lot of taboo attached to TV actors

Sections
Actor Barkha Sengupta feels that the web is bridging the gap between television and films, adds that it is ‘assumed’ that you will act in a ‘certain way’ if you are a TV actor.

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Barkha Sengupta has been a part of films such as Raajneeti and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Having started her career with the small screen, Barkha Sengupta admits that transitioning to films was quite a challenge because of the existing prejudices against television actors. And as the current chorus about unfair treatment in Bollywood is becoming louder, the actor says it is time to abolish such an attitude.

“Of course it is true that if you are a TV actor, it is assumed that you act in a certain way because that is what they see. When you got to talk for a film, you realise that there is a taboo that is attached to TV actors,” says Sengupta, who has been a part of films such as Raajneeti (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and PM Narendra Modi (2019).

Further elaborating her point, the 40-year-old says that people think that a TV actor will act in a certain way. “I agree that films and OTT keep it real. But it is a misconception that actors like me who have done TV cannot move on to a different styles and methods of acting,” she explains. 

Sengupta, however, feels that the advent of the OTT s have somewhat brought somewhat relief to TV actors and freed them of such prejudices.



“It has created a platform which is somewhere between films and TV. People who were doing TV before for them, the next step was always films. There was a huge gap between TV and films, so I think web is kind of helping in bridging that gap. It is great for actors who are looking for creative outlet and opportunities. The web has limit,” opines the actor, who recently starred in web show, Ratri ke Yatri.

The actor also feels that the OTTs will always prioritise content and that will reflect in the kind of opportunities that they open for talents.

“Nothing will surpass content on OTTs because a lot of people have access to world content and the benchmark is that high. The comparison is with the world content,” she says.

