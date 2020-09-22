Barun Sobti on film and Tv industry: : ‘I do not think anyone goes out of their way to hurt or harm anyone’

Actor Barun Sobti -- who has worked in films, television and in web series in his 11-year career -- believes that the profession maybe tough, but people don’t intentionally hurt others. “I do not think anyone goes out of their way to hurt or harm anyone. It is just that everyone is so occupied with their own jobs, responsibilities and work that they do not care for making a newcomer comfortable,” Barun told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

Barun, who began his tinsel town journey with Shraddha in 2009, gives his own example at how the industry may be demanding but intentions are not malafide, “When I was on set for my first shot, I was not sure what I was supposed to do. I did not even know much technicalities of how things work on sets. I was nervous, and I fumbled. Now during the take, the light was getting dim. After I fumbled, the DOP said ‘baby ka sir kat ke lita do’. I had no clue that there is a light used on sets which is called baby light.”

Barun further said, “I was scared that he was talking about me. But he just meant that the stand should be removed and the baby light should be used without the stand. So, in my experience....I do not think people mean to hurt others. I think, in this industry, they just do not have time to see if a newcomer needs to be made comfortable.”

Barun also opened up about his experience in the industry and said, “I will be very frank with you. This is a tough space, your hard work is the only thing that can make a space for you. You need to be prepared for all sorts of struggles and fights when you decide to enter the industry.”

Barun also said that be it auditions or how you bag projects, films and TV work the same way. However, he added, “The only difference I see is the execution. I know there are such brilliant writers in TV but they are all bound by the urgency of delivering daily episodes. I think that is where the difference lies, if TV were to be a little less demanding, I believe it’d be the best platform given its reach.”

“The way we took after the west’s infatuation with web series, I think that is how out TV should evolve. Maybe think of weekly or bi-weekly series. An arrangement that does not curtail creativity because of the demand for daily episodes,” he added.

Barun plays a Haryanavi cop in his latest project, Halahal written by Zeeshan Qadri and said that his biggest challenge was to ensure that his accent remains consistent throughout. “I have known cops as well as Haryanavi people in the my life - I come from Delhi. But my fear was that I may overdo the accent. I even told our director that please keep an eye on my accent.”

“Working with senior actor like Sachin Khedekar has reaffirmed my belief that only hard work matters. No tantrum can make you a star or any great thing if your work does not speak for you. That is a huge lesson I learnt on sets of Halahal,” Barun said.

