Being relatable is crucial for a comedian: Papa CJ

Like the rest of the world, as comedians we have had to adapt to the pandemic,” says comedian Papa CJ, adding, “I’ve been doing online shows for corporate clients and have been disgusted with myself for how much I have enjoyed it.” One of the first Indian comedians to break out into the world, he has influenced numerous Indians to take up the stage as a full time profession.

The comedian credits the relatability factor that the profession offers as the reason for its rapid success. “Being relatable is crucial for a comedian. You may not agree with what we say but you need to be able to relate to where we are coming from in order to get the joke. While that is a big factor I also think the rise in stand-up comedy is largely due to the nature of the art form itself,” he says.

He adds, “In an age of limited attention spans we are able to deliver a punchline every 15 seconds. The live art form can be experienced in a casual atmosphere with a drink in hand and with mobile phones and low data costs, comedy is now widely available in the palm of your hand.”

The comedian recently released his memoir titled Naked, based on his tour around the world. He says that he found it interesting to revisit past memories as it made him think about the layers, meaning and significance behind many of the happenings. “I could give my reader a richer experience,” he says, adding, “The book has both elements, the punchiness of stand-up comedy and the depth afforded by the luxurious medium of print.”