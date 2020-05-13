Benafsha on why she kept her relationship with Priyank a secret: ‘I didn’t think people would understand back then’

Former Bigg Boss contestants Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma recently made their relationship official recently. She has now said that they kept it under wraps till now because she feared people would not understand.

Benafsha told Times of India in an interview, “I didn’t think people would understand back then. But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it. It feels great and I’m super happy that people are appreciating it so much. I hope this continues and people can see how amazingly pure this bond is.”

She added, “I just hope that everything works out well. I feel now I have given so much to this and so has he. People have let go of the misunderstandings and misconceptions they had and started appreciating us together. I am really overwhelmed by the love.”

Also read: Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F, son Omar encouraged her to remarry before she met fiancé Maneck Contractor

Priyank recently shared a picture of himself kissing Benafsha on the cheek and captioned it as, “Confirmation.” He also posted a heart emoji alongside. Benafsha also shared the picture on her page and wrote the lyrics of Justin Bieber’s song Habitual.

“Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual.” Industry friends and fans flooded the posts with congratulatory messages. Actors Karan Wahi, Hina Khan and Aparshakti Khurana, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, comedian Balraj Syal and actor-singer Meiyang Chang also commented with their congratulatory messages.

Priyank and Benafsha participated on Bigg Boss 11 and were in relationships with other people at the time. Priyank was dating his Splitsvilla 10 co-contestant Divya Agarwal, while Benafsha was seeing Varun Sood.However, they soon grew closer and Divya even entered the show mid-way to break up with Priyank.

Follow @htshowbiz for more