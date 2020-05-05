Betaal first look: Shah Rukh Khan’s new Netflix series is a period zombie horror

Sections
Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have released the first look of Betaal, an upcoming horror series.

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:53 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Betaal will be released on May 24.

Netflix has released the first look of its upcoming Indian original series, Betaal. The zombie-horror has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and will be released on May 24.

The first look image shows the main characters striking an ominous pose. While one character is holding a rifle, another is holding a lantern.

 

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand. The series’ showrunner is Patrick Graham, who previously directed the horror miniseries Ghoul for the streaming service. Red Chillies previously produced the spy thriller Bard of Blood for Netflix, and has Class of ‘83, starring Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.



Here’s the official synopsis of Betaal:

A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Netflix has released several Indian original series in 2020. First out of the gate was Jamtara, followed by Taj Mahal 1989, She and then Hasmukh. The streaming service’s most recent Indian original film was Mrs Serial Killer. Jason Betaal is co-produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, SK Global Entertainment, and Ivanhoe Productions.

