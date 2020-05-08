Sections
Home / TV / Betaal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s new Netflix series unleashes army of zombies

Betaal trailer: Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the new Netflix horror series is a rural zombie story.

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Betaal trailer: Zombie thrills await in the new Netflix series.

Netflix on Friday released the first trailer for its upcoming horror series, Betaal, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The series tells the story of a team tasked with clearing away the inhabitants of a village, and their unwitting involvement in unleashing a horrific enemy.

While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, the squad stumbles upon the curse of Betaal mountain and unleashes an army of zombies.

 

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand. The series’ showrunner is Patrick Graham, who previously directed the horror miniseries Ghoul for the streaming service. Red Chillies previously produced the spy thriller Bard of Blood for Netflix, and has Class of ‘83, starring Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.



Also read: Mrs Serial Killer movie review: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix India film is more torturous than lockdown; one of the worst movies of 2020

Here’s the official synopsis of Betaal:

A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Netflix has released several Indian original series in 2020. First out of the gate was Jamtara, followed by Taj Mahal 1989, She and then Hasmukh. The streaming service’s most recent Indian original film was Mrs Serial Killer. Betaal is co-produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, SK Global Entertainment, and Ivanhoe Productions.

