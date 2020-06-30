Sections
Home / TV / Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors resume shoot after 100 days, share pics and videos from sets

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour, among a few others, have shared pictures from sets as they resumed shoot on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Rohitashv Gour and Shubhangi Atre on sets.

Actors Rohitashv Gaur, Shubhangi Atre and others have shared pictures and videos from the sets as they resumed the shoot for their popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. They can be seen practising safety measures as well as social distancing on sets as they resumed work amid coronavirus pandemic.

Shubhangi shared her photo as she got her makeup and hair done for the show. “After 100 days,,,, Shooting starts #bhabhijigharparhai #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi,” she captioned the image.

 

 



She also posted another picture of herself dressed as Angoori Bhabhi from the famous show and wrote, “Back in Action Sahi pakde hain!!!! #angooribhabhi #shubhangiatre #bhabhijigharparhai.”

 

 

Posting a picture of himself posing with a face mask on, Rohitashv wrote on Instagram, “Bhabhiji ghar par hai ka shoot akhir shuru ho he gaya.Ab apko naye episodes bhi dekhne ko milenge.” He also shared another picture . “First day of shoot.....after Lockdown,” he wrote.

 

 

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays a police officer on the show, also posted a picture as he touched up his makeup and wrote, “Shuru ho gayi maamu.” He posted another video about the same and wrote, “1st day .....#happukiultanpaltanshooting shuru ho gayi dadaaa ab milenge aap sabhi ko new episode dekhne ko...lov u all.”

A video from the sets has also surfaced online, which shows Shubhangi and Aasif Sheikh getting their makeup done. Check it out here:

 

 

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors resumed shoot after almost 100 days - they last shot on March 18.

