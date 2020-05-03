Sections
Home / TV / Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer on resuming TV shoots: ‘Actors have agreed to stay on set’

Producer Binaifer Kohli talks about getting back to shooting and reveals her plans to make sure that her shows continue, in order to provide aid to everyone involved, and also keep everyone safe and healthy.

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Charu Malik poses with producer Binaifer Kohli.

TV producer Binaifer Kohli, who has shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has assured fans that the shows will begin shoots as soon as they are allowed because the episodes are all ready. She also revealed she is in touch with her technicians and helping them sail through the tough times amid lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Binaifer told Times of India in an interview, “Whenever things get back to normalcy, channels will implement budget cuts. I have two shows — Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan — on air currently and I will do everything in my control to ensure a smooth sailing for them. There will be a lot of things I will take care of, like having a doctor and nurse on the set every day. I will also have a thermal testing machine so that everyone can be checked on a daily basis. I will follow all the rules, because my conscience will not allow me to put anybody’s life on risk. I am the captain of the ship and I will make sure that everyone is healthy and hearty.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals her guilty pleasure, says ‘you’re simply the best, better than anyone, anyone I ever met’

She further told the daily, “ The whole unit will stay on the set itself… even the actors have agreed to stay on the set so that no one carries any kind of infection home. We will appoint a cook to whip up amazing food for the unit members. I might even arrange for movie screenings in the night to keep them entertained.”

Ahead of the lockdown, most TV and film shootings had been cancelled and stalled mid-March. Speaking about the decision, Binaifer had then told Hindustan Times, “It’s like we are sitting on a time bomb. I felt guilty that we were unable to stop shooting. Now I am relieved.”



