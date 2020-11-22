Bharti Singh arrested by NCB: It seems after Bollywood, now the focus is on TV industry, says Subuhii Joshii on drug probes

The news of comedienne and actor Bharti Singh and her husband, writer and host Haarsh Limbachiyaa being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of cannabis shocked many of her industry colleagues. Actor Subuhii Joshii, who has worked with the couple in Comedy Classes, too, expresses disbelief.

“It was quite shocking for me when I heard about them being arrested. Not even in my wildest dreams I saw this coming. I’ve worked with Bharti and Haarsh in my first major show, Comedy Classes. Not only are they very good at their work but they’re very good human beings. They were friendly and never made me feel like a newcomer. I still can’t believe this has actually happened,” says the actor, who has been in touch with Singh on and off.

The NCB had raided the couple’s Andheri residence and Limbachiyaa’s production house and recovered 86.5 gram of Ganja from both places. Reportedly, Singh and Limbachiyaa have accepted to consumption of Ganja.

Earlier Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Rakul Preet Singh, were summoned by NCB after their names came up during the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was also arrested and later released on bail. In connection with a drug probe, houses of actor Arjun Rampal and producer Firoz Nadiadwala were raided. Rampal and his partner were summoned by the agency too. TV actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were also summoned by NCB recently.

“It seems after Bollywood, now the focus is on TV industry. But it would be wrong to say that everyone is into drugs and all. Because it’s not just in our industry, even outside drug is being consumed and I feel it’s time this issue is addressed,” she adds.

The 28-year-old shares that since celebrities are in the limelight, every time their names come up, it becomes a talking point.

“Why aren’t we also talking about these colleges and even those sadhus who also indulge into such practices? No doubt we need to deal with this issue strictly but this isn’t about just the industry but our society in general. The society in totality needs to be cleansed of the drug threat. If public figures from any field and not just actors are being questioned and summoned then that does give out a message that no one will be spared,” she opines.

While the drug issue needed every attention, Joshii feels the focus has “shifted from Rajput’s case from where it all started”.

“Some of those who were fighting for Sushant’s justice, writing about him on social media, voicing their opinion on how the investigation should happen, seem to have moved on. It’s sad they aren’t talking much about it now. So I just hope that amid all these we also get the much required closure on Sushant’s case,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ