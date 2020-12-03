Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate 3 years of marriage, share unseen pictures from wedding album

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are celebrating three years of marriage on Thursday. Bharti wrote a touching note for Haarsh on the occasion along with many unseen pictures from their wedding and a romantic photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Bharti wrote, “Love is not about... how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. happy anniversary my love #lovelife #powercouple #strongertogether #BFF #soulmate #3anniversary @haarshlimbachiyaa30. thankyou sooo much.”

Haarsh also shared a recent picture of them and wrote, “A good marriage isn’t something you find , it’s something you make and you have to keep making it. Happy anniversary my love @bharti.laughterqueen.”

Bharti’s friend and colleague Kapil Sharma also wished the couple on his Instagram Stories. Haarsh had also shared a romantic post for Bharti two days ago. “When we are together nothing else matters,” he wrote in caption along with a picture of the two. On the same day, Bharti had also written a love note for Haarsh. She had written, “Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength. my power, my strength,my best friend,my love one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby.”

Bharti and Haarsh had tied the knot in Goa. The two were recently arrested after drugs were seized from their house in suburban Mumbai. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each on November 23.

The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) had recovered 86.5 gm of ganja (cannabis) during a search of their residence and office. This is considered as ‘small quantity’ under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were booked under NDPS Act Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs), 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs). The names of Bharti and Haarsh had cropped up during an interrogation of an alleged drug peddler.

