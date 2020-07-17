Big day for India: Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix

Never Have I Ever has registered 40 million views in the first month of release.

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series, Never Have I Ever, has registered strong viewership numbers, Netflix revealed on Thursday. The series, about an Indian-American teenager, was watched by 40 million households in the first month of its release.

Never Have I Ever, co-created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, and starring newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role, released on April 27. Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s workplace comedy, Space Force, also hit 40 million views in one month.

The streamer also revealed that the action film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda, is the most-watched original film ever, outdoing its projected 90 million views, and registering 99 million in the first month. According to Netflix’s viewership metrics, a ‘view’ is counted after a user spends two minutes watching a film, or an episode of a show. This metric was introduced recently. The previous metric considered a ‘view’ only after a user had watched 70% of a particular film or an episode.

“All of the major entertainment companies like WarnerMedia, Disney and NBCUniversal are pushing their own streaming services and two of the most valuable companies in the world, Apple and Amazon, are growing their investment in premium content,” the streamer said in a statement, according to Deadline. “In addition, TikTok’s growth is astounding, showing the fluidity of internet entertainment.”

On Thursday, the streamer announced a list of 17 Indian originals -- films and television shows -- that will be released on the service in the coming weeks. The titles range from high-profile films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the ensemble drama Ludo, to shows such as A Suitable Boy and Bombay Begums.

