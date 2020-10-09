Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are married

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and aspiring singer Jasleen Matharu on Thursday shared two pictures which got her fans curious. The pictures show veteran singer Anup Jalota and her in wedding finery. Jasleen shared them without any captions.

In the pictures, Jasleen looks resplendent in a dark pink and heavily embroidered silk salwar kameez with heavy jewellery. She is also sporting chooda (worn by married women). Sitting next to her is Anup in a sherwani, a shawl and a pagdi.

Her fans reacted and wanted to know more; one quizzed: “What is this?” Another wrote: “Married?” Another fan noted: “Its movie shooting piks Woh meri Student hay (It is from the shoot of a film, Woh Meri Student Hai)”.

Turns out, it is from the sets of an upcoming film, Ye Meri Student Hai, according to a Times of India source. Jasleen and Anup appeared in Bigg Boss 12 and from the very beginning created a stir with their relationship. In later episodes, of course, they clarified that it was a student and teacher relationship.

In July this year, Jasleen had revealed that she was dating Bhopal-based doctor Dr Abhijit Gupta. In an interview with India Today, she said that they were introduced by Anup and that they dated each other virtually for three months before they met. She was quoted as saying: “Anup ji introduced me to Abhinit. Anup ji and Abhinit’s father are friends. I was in Bhopal and back recently after staying there for 15 days. I met Abhinit and his family. We spent a good time in Bhopal. We could not go around much due to the lockdown but we had a lovely time. This was our first meeting but we’ve been talking over calls and video calls for three months. We even shot for a song in Bhopal.”

Speaking about Abhijit, Jasleen had earlier told Times of India: “Anupji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well.”

It appears the romance was short-lived. In August, Jasleen confirmed to The Times of India in an interview that the duo had ended their relationship. One of the reasons was that their kundlis (horoscopes) did not match. She was quoted as saying: “Yes, our marriage will not happen.” She elaborated, “Well, to begin with, our kundlis did not match. My parents believe a lot in kundlis. I would never go against their wishes and set up a marital home of my own without their blessings. I don’t want to put them under any stress. Secondly, I realised along the way that our temperaments too did not match. Add to this that his divorce is still a long way off. So that didn’t help either. All said and done, it was just not adding up. Let’s say, we were not meant for each other.”

