Bigg Boss 13 contestants Hindustani Bhau, Arti Singh celebrate Shefali Jariwala’s birthday, Krushna Abhishek joins them

Former co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh got together to celebrate Shefali Jariwala’s birthday. Shefali also participated on the show last year, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Arti’s brother, comedian Krushna Abhishek was also spotted in the pictures that Shefali posted on social media.

Shefali posted a few fun videos and pics from the celebrations on a rooftop. The ambience looked like it was a house party. One video showed Shefali opening up the champagne bottle even as Arti made her entry with a gift bag. Shefali's actor-husband Parag Tyagi is also seen in the pictures and videos.

Shefali also posted a video of herself cutting the cake as her family and friends cheered her on.

Shefali shared a few pictures from the bash and captioned it as, “Last evening was epic! From the bottom of my heart, I want to say that I am so thankful to you all for showing me so much birthday love... #birthday #love #hapiness #joy #gratitude.”

Earlier, she also posted a casual, out-of-the-bed selfie and wrote, “Birthday morning promise:Today is the day that I get to celebrate myself. And I intend to celebrate every minute of it! It’s party time. #birthdaygirl #morningglow #sunshinestateofmind #happiness #joy #birthdaymorning #pic #instalikes #tuesdayvibes #positivity.”

Wishing her a happy birthday, Parag had also posted a picture with Shefali, “Happy birthday to the woman @shefalijariwala who gave meaning to my life, who makes my life complete, who lights up my life, my partner in crime. I am so grateful that u chose me pari and I can love and hold you for the rest of my life #love #happybirthday #birthday #life #beautiful #you&me #together #forever #grateful #gratitude #instalove #instagood #wifey.”

