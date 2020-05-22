Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz lauds surgeon brother Umar Riaz for working on the frontlines during coronavirus crisis

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and model-turned-actor Asim Riaz gave a shout-out to his brother Umar Riaz, who is a surgeon and working at the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asim took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Umar sitting in what appears to be a clinic or hospital, wearing protective gear.

Umar was Asim’s biggest supporter during Bigg Boss 13 and often took on trolls on his behalf.

Asim became a household name with Bigg Boss 13 and finished as a runner-up, with Sidharth Shukla winning the coveted trophy. After the popular reality show ended, he starred alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein.

Post that, Asim was seen in yet another music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai, this time with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar.

Asim’s romance with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi became one of the talking points of the show, with fans giving them the moniker ‘AsiManshi’. He even went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her when she re-entered the show for a special episode.

In a media interaction, Himanshi revealed that after the finale, the first thing Asim did was introduce her to his family. She said that she was standing at the back because she wanted him to meet his family first and spend time with them. However, he came straight to her, held her hand and took her to his parents.

“Main tab bhi bohot shy feel kar rahi thi aur main usko bol rahi thi ‘relax’. Unhone bola, ‘Nahi, main pehli baar apne father se kisi ladki ko milwa raha hoon’ (I was feeling very shy even then and I kept telling him to relax. But he said, ‘No, this is the first time I am introducing a girl to my father’),” she said.

