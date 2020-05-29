Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala on father-in-law’s death amid lockdown: ‘Only immediate family could attend last rites’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Shefali Jariwala has revealed the difficult times she and her husband Parag saw over the past week after his father dies in Ghaziabad on May 25. Her father-in-law was not keeping well and had a heart attack on May 25.

Speaking with Times of India, Shefali said, “It was an extremely stressful time but fortunately the flights had just resumed and we managed to get one out of Mumbai on the 26th and could make it in time for his last rites.” She added the rituals were performed with “just with immediate family for everyone’s safety” because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parag’s elder brother could not make it for the last rites of his father as he lives in Australia and international flights are not operational.

Shefali had earlier revealed about her experience at the airport in a post on Instagram. Sharing her own pictures from her travel, Shefali wrote Thursday, “One of the busiest airports in the world #mumbaiairport , never looked so deserted before...lifeless I can say... this has been such a saddening travel experience... no hugs, no kisses, no enthusiasm... only fear. I pray to god it all becomes normal soon... but then wondering , maybe this is the new normal.... and it’s time to accept it ... hope not ! #airportdiaries #socialdistancing #coronapocalypse #besafe #sad #hopeful #travelgram.”

Parag spoke to Indiaforums and said about his father’s demise, “Yes he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would had to travel by road.”

