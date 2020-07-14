Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala shares her battle with epilepsy: ‘My fitness journey started from there 20 years ago’

Shefali Jariwala opens up about her fitness regime and why she had to change it at the age of 30.

Actor Shefali Jariwala, who was recently seen on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, has revealed she was an epilepsy patient and had her first seizure at the age of 15.

Shefali told Times of India in an interview that her epilepse medication caused her to gain weight. “Shortly, after that I did a music video which was a big hit after that I was really busy with work, dancing all the time. I had to keep my energy levels up and also look good on camera. That’s when I realised I need to shed a few kilos and I went to gym for the very first time, so my fitness journey started from there about 20 years ago and it has a whole new meaning today,” she said, adding that while she concentrated on cardio gymming and heavy weight training earlier, she has learnt to change her workout regime as a woman’s body changes a lot post the age of 30.

Shefali rose to fame at the age of 20 with her music album,Kaanta Laga - a remix version of song of the Lata Mangeshkar song from 1972 film, Samadhi that featured Dharmendra and Asha Paresk.Soon, Shefali found herself a number of projects and featured in several music albums, as well as a few films, including Hrithik Roshan’s Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

“I have incorporated Yoga in my routine and that has really helped me. My workout has caused me few injuries also, but the well being of mind and body is also important, that’s where yoga helped. Today, my fitness routine is a balance between weight training in the gym, Asthaan yoga and cardio,” she added.

Also read: Lootcase’s Rajesh Krishnan says directors are not in charge of promotions: ‘Would like to believe the movie is as important to them as to me’

Earlier this year, Shefali had revealed she plans to adopt a baby and had informed media that the paperwork had began before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown ended May 31. Shefali and her actor-husband Parag Tyagi have said the process is being delayed but they are sure they want to adopt. “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon,” she had said in February.

Shefali appeared on Bigg Boss 13 where she did not stay for much long but her fights with finalist Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz, and Parag getting involved in these, kept her in news throught the season that ended in February.

Follow @htshowbiz for more