Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill fears people might forget her: ‘The craze is rather short-lived’

Shehnaaz Gill admits the fame and craze around reality show Bigg Boss is rather short-lived and that is why she wants to explore her talents and showcase them to the world.

Updated: May 26, 2020 16:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top finalists on Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has admitted that the craze around the reality show is short-lived and people might forget her as soon as a new season premiers with a different set of contestants. Soon after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz was seen on a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and she even featured in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz told Pinkvilla in an interview, “People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon, because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck. If I like something, I will definitely do it, but if I don’t like it, money is not what matters to me, but the good work that counts. I think on the spot and that is how my decisions are taken, and I don’t have any plan.”

She went ahead to say, “I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do.”

Shehnaaz was unknown to national audience when she entered Bigg Boss 13 house last year. However, her antics and impulsive behaviour made her a household name within days of the show’s premiere. Soon, she also developed strong bonds with popular names - co-contestants Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. She also shared a fun-filled bond with the show’s host Salman Khan.



