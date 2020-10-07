Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla to choose between wife Rubina Dilaik and immunity, Nikki Tamboli locks horns with Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14 just went on the air but fights and arguments between contestants have already started. Now, a promo for the upcoming episode shows Nikki Tamboli locking horns with Pavitra Punia, which leads to damage of some house property. The real life couple of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik also land in a tricky situation as the former is asked to make a choice between his wife and immunity.

The promo opens with Sidharth Shukla being wooed by several female contestants who are seeking immunity from nominations. They can all be seen drooling over Sidharth, who is seen enjoying a rain dance with them. A bike has also been placed in the park area to add to the mood and the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani can be heard playing in the background.

It then shows a glimpse of how Nikki and Pavitra come to loggerheads and break each other’s wine glasses during a task. They engage in a heated war of words with none of them ready to take the blame. Eijaz Khan is even seen sarcastically clapping for the two of them.

The promo then moves on to Bigg Boss’ interaction with the contestants in the living room. Abhinav, who holds immunity from nominations, is given a choice to bring his wife Rubina into the house. Rubina is the only contestant who is yet to enter into the main premises of the Bigg Boss house after she was rejected along with three other contestants. Abhinav will now take a decision on giving up his immunity in return of Rubina’s entry into the house or holding onto his immunity at the cost of her entering the game.

Earlier, Rubina had told Mumbai Mirror that they will not let their relationship hamper their game. She had said, “There will be tasks when we will be pitched against each other and at that time, we will only be competitors. Both of a will play for our respective teams and will give our best to win it for the team, even if it means that the other person has to face defeat. At the end of the day, it’s a game.”

