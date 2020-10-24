Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla was attracted to Rubina Dilaik when he saw her in a saree, here’s how they fell in love

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the first and only married couple to take part in the show. The two, however, do not indulge in much PDA and had already made it clear even before their arrival that they will not let their relationship come in the way of the game. Here’s more about their love story and they fairytale wedding in Shimla.

Abhinav and Rubina had worked on the TV show Chhoti Bahu but had not interacted much on the sets. It was only when Abhinav saw Rubina in a saree at a friend’s Ganpati celebrations that he felt attracted to her.

“Let me be honest - I checked her out as she looked resplendent in a saree. What got us together is the fact that we are both thinkers, hardcore travellers and fitness freaks. It’s always good to be with someone who adds value to your life, and she inspires me. What’s attractive about her is that she is pretty and dignified,” he had told Times of India in an interview.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Shimla in 2018, and hosted a reception in Mumbai.

On being asked about what attracts her to Abhinav, she told Hindustan Times in a 2017 interview, “I call him a Pandora’s box – he is full of surprises. He is so creative that each time, he’ll surprise you with magnificent creations that your interest in human beings just grows. And whenever I see him do something new, I get all the more attracted towards him. I feel blessed that I’m leading my life with a person who knows how to live each and every day preciously.”

Rubina said Abhinav inspires her to move ahead in life. “Abhinav has helped me open my wings. He motivates and inspires me. A relationship is not looking into each other’s eyes and spending days. It’s looking forward and setting up a goal as a couple and that’s what we are doing,” she said.

