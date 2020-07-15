Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Suman, Nia Sharma, Vivian DSena to participate in Salman Khan’s show?

Salman Khan is reportedly gearing up to make a comeback on the small screen with the 14th season of reality show Bigg Boss. The show is expected to go on air in September and three popular actors are already rumoured to be a part of the show.

A Mumbai Mirror report has quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actor son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board.”

Adhyayan Suman, who has appeared in a few Bollywood films including Raaz 3, is in headlines these days ever since his father and TV show host Shekhar Suman kickstarted a campaign to get justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Adhyayan was in a relationship with his Raaz 3 co-star Kangana Ranaut several years ago.

Nia Sharma was a part of the successful TV show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, which recently came to an end. She is known for ranking twice in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list.

Vivian Dsena is also a popular face on the small screen as he has appeared in various shows including Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and 2014Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. He has also participated in other reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Bigg Boss 13 was a hit and turned out to be the longest season as it premiered on September 29, 2019 and had its finale on February 15. TV actor Sidharth Shukla went on to win the show with Asim Riaz as the first runner-up and Shehnaaz Gill as the second runner-up. TV actors Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh were also a part of the show, along with Shehnaaz Jariwala and Koena Mitra.

